NDA shifts Jharkhand MLAs to hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

As Jharkhand prepares for crucial Rajya Sabha elections, the opposition NDA has moved its MLAs to a hotel, sparking speculation about strategy and potential cross-voting to secure a win for BJP-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani.

IMAGE: Jharkhand BJP president and state assembly LoP Babu Lal Marandi speaks during a press conference in Ranchi. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand's opposition NDA MLAs have been moved to a hotel ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats.

The BJP is backing independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, but the NDA lacks the necessary 28 first-preference votes for a win.

Victory for Nathwani hinges on potential cross-voting from other parties in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Two Rajya Sabha seats are vacant due to the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren and the completion of BJP member Deepak Prakash's tenure.

The INDIA bloc holds 56 seats, while the NDA has 24 in the Jharkhand Assembly, highlighting the numerical challenge for the BJP-backed candidate.

Legislators of the opposition National Democratic Alliance in Jharkhand were being moved to a hotel in Ranchi days ahead of polls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, a source in the alliance said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Babulal Marandi said they will hold meetings to chalk out a strategy for the elections on June 18.

Asking if the MLAs would stay at the hotel for two days, he said, "We will hold meetings."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader exuded confidence in the victory of the BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: The Numbers Game

A candidate is required to secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to emerge victorious.

The BJP-led NDA does not have the numbers in the state assembly to make Nathwani a winner in the polls, unless there is cross-voting, a ruling party legislator said.

In the Jharkhand Assembly, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has 56 members, comprising 34 from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 16 from the Congress, four from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and two from the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation.

The NDA has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, All Jharkhand Students' Union Party and the Janata Dal-United.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA.

One of the Rajya Sabha seats in the state fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren.

The other vacancy is due to the completion of BJP member Deepak Prakash's tenure on June 21.