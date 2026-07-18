NDA parliamentary party meetings get new name: Mangal Milan

Discover how the NDA's parliamentary party meetings are being rebranded as 'Mangal Milan' and the emergence of the new Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) ahead of the crucial Monsoon session.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NDA parliamentary party meetings are officially renamed 'Mangal Milan'.

The first 'Mangal Milan' meeting is scheduled for July 21, coinciding with the Monsoon session.

The renaming was informally discussed within the Union cabinet.

The newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) seeks formal recognition in Parliament.

NCPI, formed by 20 former TMC MPs, has designated its floor leaders and is seeking parliamentary facilities.

The National Democratic Alliance's parliamentary party meetings, in which MPs of the ruling coalition's constituents participate, will now be called 'Mangal Milan' as they are generally held on Tuesdays, according to sources.

The first meeting under the new nomenclature will be held on July 21 in the Parliament House complex, a day after the start of the Monsoon session.

"The NDA parliamentary party meeting will now be known as Mangal Milan, starting with the July 21 meeting," a source said.

NDA's New Meeting Nomenclature

According to sources, the matter was also discussed at the last meeting of the Union cabinet, where informally the ministers were conveyed about the renaming of the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

The government has conveyed an all party meeting on Sunday, ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session.

Emergence Of Nationalist Citizens Party Of India

Sources said that the floor leaders of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) may also be invited to attend the all party meeting if it is formally recognised by Speaker Om Birla.

Lok Sabha MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), are likely to be the floor leader and chief whip respectively of the little-known outfit.

The two MPs from West Bengal, who revolted against the TMC leadership along with 18 other parliamentarians last month and subsequently announced that they had joined the NCPI, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and discussed seating arrangements for the party's 20 MPs in the Lower House, sources said.

During their meeting with the speaker, the NCPI leaders also discussed the allotment of a party office in the new Parliament building, the sources added.

The MPs who have switched to the NCPI have informed Birla that they have designated Bandyopadhyay as their floor leader, Satabdi Roy as the deputy leader and Ghosh Dastidar as the chief whip.