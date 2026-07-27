NDA MP condemns use of AK-47 on student protesters in Bihar

NDA-ally MP Shambhavi Choudhary of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas has strongly condemned the alleged use of AK-47 rifles and lathicharge against student protesters in Bihar, sparking a debate on police conduct during demonstrations against the NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: In a viral video, the constable is seen with the assault rifle during a student protest in Siwan, Bihar . Photograph: X

Key Points MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned the alleged use of AK-47 rifles and lathicharge against student protesters in Bihar.

She highlighted that activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP spokespersons acknowledged the presence of anti-social elements during protests.

Choudhary affirmed the youth's right to peaceful protest in a democracy.

A police constable was suspended in Siwan after a video showed him allegedly using an AK-47 during a student protest.

Left-wing student organisations staged widespread demonstrations and clashes across Bihar against the NEET paper leak and police action.

Shambhavi Choudhary, an MP of NDA-ally Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, on Monday termed the alleged use of AK-47 rifles during a student protest in Bihar, and the lathicharge on student protesters in various parts of the country "wrong", saying "we are against it".

She, however, pointed out that activist Sonam Wangchuk and spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have accepted that anti-social elements were present during the protests and that "public order has been maintained".

MP Emphasises Right To Peaceful Protest

"The beauty of democracy is that you can put forward your point of view peacefully. Peaceful protest is always welcome, and in our democracy, the youth have the right to participate and put forward their views," Choudhary told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Where AK-47 has been used, it is wrong, and we are against it; lathicharge against students at various places is also wrong. However, Sonam Wangchuk and CJP spokespersons have accepted that anti-social elements were present during protests on various occasions, and there, public order has been maintained," she said.

Police Action And Statewide Demonstrations

A police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday went viral on social media.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI that no one was injured in the firing and an inquiry has been initiated as there were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration.

Members of Left-wing student organisations on Saturday staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

The bandh turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.