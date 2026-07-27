Home  » News » NDA MP condemns use of AK-47 on student protesters in Bihar

NDA MP condemns use of AK-47 on student protesters in Bihar

Source: PTI July 27, 2026 17:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

NDA-ally MP Shambhavi Choudhary of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas has strongly condemned the alleged use of AK-47 rifles and lathicharge against student protesters in Bihar, sparking a debate on police conduct during demonstrations against the NEET paper leak.

Protest

IMAGE: In a viral video, the constable is seen with the assault rifle during a student protest in Siwan, Bihar. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned the alleged use of AK-47 rifles and lathicharge against student protesters in Bihar.
  • She highlighted that activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP spokespersons acknowledged the presence of anti-social elements during protests.
  • Choudhary affirmed the youth's right to peaceful protest in a democracy.
  • A police constable was suspended in Siwan after a video showed him allegedly using an AK-47 during a student protest.
  • Left-wing student organisations staged widespread demonstrations and clashes across Bihar against the NEET paper leak and police action.

Shambhavi Choudhary, an MP of NDA-ally Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, on Monday termed the alleged use of AK-47 rifles during a student protest in Bihar, and the lathicharge on student protesters in various parts of the country "wrong", saying "we are against it".

She, however, pointed out that activist Sonam Wangchuk and spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have accepted that anti-social elements were present during the protests and that "public order has been maintained".

MP Emphasises Right To Peaceful Protest

"The beauty of democracy is that you can put forward your point of view peacefully. Peaceful protest is always welcome, and in our democracy, the youth have the right to participate and put forward their views," Choudhary told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

 

"Where AK-47 has been used, it is wrong, and we are against it; lathicharge against students at various places is also wrong. However, Sonam Wangchuk and CJP spokespersons have accepted that anti-social elements were present during protests on various occasions, and there, public order has been maintained," she said.

Police Action And Statewide Demonstrations

A police constable was suspended after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday went viral on social media.

Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI that no one was injured in the firing and an inquiry has been initiated as there were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration.

Members of Left-wing student organisations on Saturday staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

The bandh turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

student protests biharak-47 police actionshambhavi choudhary statementneet paper leakbihar bandh

More From Rediff

'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'

'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'
How Modi's Political Aura Crumbled At Jantar Mantar

How Modi's Political Aura Crumbled At Jantar Mantar
'Why Have The Number Of Jobs Created Fallen?'

'Why Have The Number Of Jobs Created Fallen?'

Related Stories

Bihar cop suspended for firing AK-47 rifle at protesting students

Bihar cop suspended for firing AK-47 rifle at protesting students

Quick Links

BiharAK-47Shambhavi ChoudharyNDABJPSiwanSonam WangchukCJPLok Jan Shakti PartyRam Vilas

Web Stories

8 Countries With The Most Public Holidays

8 Countries With The Most Public Holidays
Dell Alienware 16X Aurora Launched

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora Launched
8 Reasons To Love Shillong

8 Reasons To Love Shillong