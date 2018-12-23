rediff.com

NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar: BJP, JD-U to contest 17 each; LJP gets 6

December 23, 2018 13:11 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party and its Bihar allies on Sunday sealed the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections with BJP president Amit Shah announcing that his party and the Janata Dal-United will contest 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party will get the remaining six in the state.

 

Shah made the announcement in the presence of JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The LJP will also be given a Rajya Sabha berth and Paswan is likely to be its candidate.

IMAGE: BJP president Amit Shah with JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister and LJP President Ram Vilas Paswan with his son and party MP Chirag Paswan (3rd L) and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav after a meeting at Shah's residence, in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
