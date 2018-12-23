NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar: BJP, JD-U to contest 17 each; LJP gets 6

December 23, 2018 13:11 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party and its Bihar allies on Sunday sealed the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections with BJP president Amit Shah announcing that his party and the Janata Dal-United will contest 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party will get the remaining six in the state.

Shah made the announcement in the presence of JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The LJP will also be given a Rajya Sabha berth and Paswan is likely to be its candidate.