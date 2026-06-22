NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark

Its strength is set to increase by 3 seats once the current round of Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats are concluded on June 28.

Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Key Points The government plans to revive the Delimitation Bill after the NDA secures the two-thirds majority required for a Constitutional amendment.

In the Lok Sabha, the NDA remains short of the required numbers despite expected bypoll victories and possible support from rebel TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.

The government is banking on DMK abstentions and support from recognised rebel TMC legislators to improve its prospects.

An Economic Advisory Council paper proposes targeted delimitation, increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 824 through constituency splits.

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA is steadily strengthening its numbers while seeking support from regional parties for Constitutional amendments.

Top government sources said that the Centre would take up the Delimitation Bill in Parliament as soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured the required two-thirds majority needed for a Constitutional Amendment in the Lok Sabha, and might even call a special session for the same.

The ruling alliance is, however, closer to a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in April, the Delimitation Bill linked with the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act was defeated in the Lower House.

Lok Sabha Arithmetic

The NDA formed the government after the 2024 polls with 293 seats. In the Lok Sabha the two-thirds majority mark is 362 as the House has 543 seats.

There are currently 3 constituencies with vacant seats -- Assam's Nagaon, West Bengal's Basirhat and Meghalaya's Shillong. The NDA hopes to win all 3 seats.

The NDA could hope to get 323 votes for the Delimitation Bill if it were to win the 3 bypolls and if the dissident TMC faction is recognised as the 'real TMC', which has already announced it would support the ruling alliance.

As of now, it is still short of at least 20 seats from the two-thirds majority mark.

Government strategists said they are confident of persuading the DMK's 22 MPs to abstain, if not vote, for the Delimitation Bill.

"The DMK was convinced that the Bill, with its provisions for south India, was the best case scenario... But it opposed the Bill since the Tamil Nadu polls were due then and (because of) pressure from the Congress," a source said.

Meanwhile, a working paper from the economic advisory council to the prime minister has proposed a 'targeted delimitation' model, splitting 170 existing constituencies into smaller units to increase the seats to 824.

It has proposed 59 two-way splits and 111 three-way splits. Under this model, Kerala and Tamil Nadu alone account for 22 of the 59 proposed two-way splits.

In cases of three-way splits, most are proposed to be in UP and Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha Math

In recent months, the NDA has inched close to the two-thirds mark of 164 in the Upper House, which has 245 seats.

On June 12, Debashish Samantaray, who quit the Biju Janata Dal last month, was elected unopposed on a BJP ticket, increasing the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha to 114.

Moreover, the NDA now has the support of at least 149 MPs in the House.

Its strength is set to increase by 3 seats once the current round of Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats are concluded on June 28.

The NDA would further add 3 more to its tally as and when elections are held to fill the vacancies that have arisen from the quitting of three TMC MPs -- Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prash Chik Baraik.

Mamata Banerjee's party now only has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha; however, more defections cannot be ruled out.

There are also smaller parties that are unaffiliated to either the NDA or the INDIA bloc -- the YSRCP with 7 MPs; the BJD with 5; the AAP and the BRS with 3 each; and the BSP with 1 MP.

Government strategists plan to lean on some of these MPs to achieve the requisite numbers to ensure the passage of Constitution Amendment bills.

They are also counting on the DMK's 8 MPs to abstain from voting on the Delimitation Bill.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff