NDA cadet dies during routine physical training

A first-term cadet at the prestigious National Defence Academy in Pune, Abhinav Bajpai, tragically passed away during a routine physical training session, prompting a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points A first-term NDA cadet, Abhinav Bajpai, tragically died during a routine physical training session in Pune.

The 17-year-old cadet, from Kanpur, joined the prestigious tri-services institute on June 24, 2026.

He became unconscious after complaining of uneasiness and could not be revived at the Military Hospital.

A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The National Defence Academy has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

A first-term cadet of the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) complained of uneasiness during routine physical training on Friday morning and later died, the defence PRO office in Pune said.

Investigation Ordered Into Cadet's Demise

Cadet Abhinav Bajpai (17), a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, joined the prestigious tri-services training institute at Khadakwasla near Pune city on June 24, 2026.

During the routine morning physical training session, following the first official PT parade after joining the academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly became unconscious, said a release issued by the office of Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The cadet was immediately shifted to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by a medical team.

Despite dedicated efforts, the cadet could not be revived and was declared dead, said the release.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident and the next of kin of the deceased cadet and police have been informed, it said.

"The National Defence Academy extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," the release added.

Established seven decades ago, the NDA trains cadets for induction as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.