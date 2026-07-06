NDA alleges 'massive irregularities' in Karnataka SIR, demands probe

A delegation of NDA leaders in Karnataka has formally lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer, alleging widespread irregularities in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding an immediate inquiry and mandatory door-to-door re-verification.

IMAGE: Karnataka NDA leaders with a copy of their complaint to the state chief election officer, Bengaluru, July 6, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy, @ShobhaBJP/X

Key Points A delegation of NDA leaders, including Union ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka CEO V Anbukumar.

The complaint alleges "massive irregularities" in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

NDA leaders claim booth level officers (BLOs) are not conducting mandatory door-to-door verification, instead filling forms at community halls and mosques.

They have demanded an immediate inquiry, mandatory door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms, and strict legal action against responsible officials and political functionaries.

The opposition parties accuse the Congress government of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants and misusing officers to dilute the SIR process.

A delegation of NDA leaders on July 6, Monday, submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka chief electoral officer V Anbukumar, alleging "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state and demanded an immediate inquiry and mandatory door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms.

They also sought strict legal action against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these "irregularities".

The delegation comprising Union minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, central ministers from BJP Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, leaders of opposition in Karnataka assembly and council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, senior leaders from both parties, met CEO V Anbukkumar and submitted the complaint.

Concerns Over Electoral Process Integrity

"We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral rolls in the state of Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy," the leaders said in the letter.

Noting that booth level officers (BLOs), under the directions of the district election officer (DEO/DC), are required to conduct mandatory door-to-door verification and personally verify the identity of members of each household as per SIR guidelines, they claimed that this was not being followed on the ground, evidence of which has been shared on social media, while mainstream media has also carried it.

Multiple complaints are being received from several other parts of the state, they added.

Allegations of Procedural Breach

Alleging that enumeration forms are being filled out while sitting at community halls, mosques, and the residences of BLOs, the NDA leaders said WhatsApp groups have also been created for the purpose, and people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process.

"Such a practice is a breach of the established SIR guidelines and raises serious concerns regarding the neutrality and secular character of the electoral process. The SIR is conducted to strengthen the integrity of the electoral rolls, but the manner in which BLOs are conducting the exercise is defeating the very purpose of the revision," they said.

According to the delegation, this will create an "unsustainable and unreliable" electoral roll. "No deviation is allowed from the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India."

Demands for Action and Re-verification

The NDA alliance partners urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry and direct the re-verification of all enumeration forms through mandatory door-to-door verification.

"Strict legal action must be initiated against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these irregularities."

The opposition parties have in the last couple of days accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants" via mass enrolment camps. They had even released videos showing alleged mass enumeration camps being conducted instead of house-to-house visits by BLOs. They also charged the Congress government with "misusing" officers and "diluting" the SIR process.

In the wake of complaints, CEO Anbukkumar on Friday instructed officials to issue necessary directions to all BLOs to visit house-to-house for distributing enumeration forms for SIR as per the Election Commission of India's guidelines.

The house-to-house enumeration phase of the SIR in Karnataka that commenced on June 30 will continue up to July 29.