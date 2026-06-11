NCW summons comedian, web developer over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken strong action, summoning comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over controversial remarks made during a Gurugram stand-up comedy show that allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct.

IMAGE: Comedian Pranit More. Photograph: Courtesy, Instagram

Key Points The NCW has summoned comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks made during a Gurugram stand-up show, alleging glorification of sexual coercion.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video, seeking immediate action from the Haryana director general of police.

The NCW expressed concern that normalising such behaviour undermines women's consent, dignity, and bodily autonomy, impacting women's safety.

The controversy stemmed from Jangra's recounting of seeking sexual favours for money spent on biryani, with More seen laughing.

Both More and Jangra have since apologised, and Jangra was sacked by a Gurugram firm over his remarks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra, over remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram that the commission said appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video of the incident, the commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana director general of police, seeking immediate and time-bound action and requesting an Action Taken Report within seven days.

Commission's Stance on Consent

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded," the commission said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the video's content, the commission said the "normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence."

The commission said it has sought details regarding the status of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, action taken against those involved, examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of organisers, performers and venue management in the incident.

Ensuring Safe Public Spaces

The commission also sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for "promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women".

The NCW said a hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4 pm.

"The NCW has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India," the commission said.

The NCW said it would continue to monitor the matter closely and expected prompt and appropriate action from the concerned authorities.

The 'Biryani' Controversy and Aftermath

The controversy began after Jangra recounted, during the show, a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. More was seen laughing at Jangra's comment.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media; the latter also deactivated his Instagram account.

A Gurugram firm also sacked him over his "Rs 370 biryani" remark.