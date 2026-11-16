Jharkhand MLA Faces Rape Allegations, NCW Demands Action Report

The National Commission for Women has intervened in the alleged rape case involving Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara and a minor domestic help, demanding a swift and impartial investigation into the serious accusations.

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Key Points The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed action-taken report from Jharkhand DGP regarding alleged rape by Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.

A 14-year-old girl alleged that MLA Bhushan Bara raped her at his residence on August 5, resulting in pregnancy and a subsequent miscarriage.

Police registered an FIR against the legislator under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on Friday.

MLA Bhushan Bara denies the allegations, describing them as "completely false and misleading".

Two individuals were booked in Simdega for allegedly abducting the girl and coercing her into making a "false" statement against the legislator three days earlier.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a detailed action-taken report from Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra within seven days over the alleged rape of a minor domestic help by Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.

Allegations Against Jharkhand MLA

The 14-year-old girl, a resident of Simdega district, alleged that Bara raped her at his residence on August 5, following which she became pregnant. She also claimed that a subsequent medical examination revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Police registered an FIR against the legislator under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at Dhurwa police station in Ranchi on Friday.

Bara, a two-term MLA, denied the allegations, describing them as "completely false and misleading".

NCW Demands Impartial Investigation

"The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning allegations of the sexual exploitation of the 14-year-old minor girl against Mr Bhushan Bara, MLA from Simdega, on November 13," the NCW said in a social media post on Sunday evening.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP, seeking a detailed, impartial and time-bound investigation into the allegations, it said.

The commission has also sought a probe into the circumstances in which the minor was brought from Simdega to Ranchi on the pretext of enrolling her in a school, it added.

"The safety, dignity and rights of every child are paramount," the commission said, calling for appropriate legal action, confidentiality of the victim's identity, and adequate medical, psychological and legal assistance.

It also stressed that the investigation must remain free from political or external influence and that the girl should be protected from any threats or pressure.

"The accused's position or influence cannot stand in the way of accountability under the law," it said.

Counter-Allegations Emerge

Meanwhile, two persons, including a digital content creator, were booked in Simdega for allegedly abducting the girl and coercing her into making a "false" statement against the legislator.

The girl's grandfather lodged a complaint at Patratanr police station, alleging that the two men had abducted his granddaughter three days earlier and pressured her into making a false rape allegation against the MLA.