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NCW Demands Swift Action In Delhi Professor's Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 00:56 IST

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The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the brutal murder of a Delhi University professor, demanding a detailed police report and stringent action within seven days to ensure justice and enhance women's safety in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the murder of a Delhi University professor.
  • NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed Delhi Police to take immediate, stringent, and time-bound action in the case.
  • The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police within seven days.
  • NCW's request includes details on the FIR, investigation status, forensic findings, CCTV analysis, and perpetrator apprehension.
  • The victim, Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found murdered in her Vasundhara Enclave apartment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the murder of a woman DU professor, who was found dead at her residence, and sought a report from the police within seven days. The Commission said its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner directing immediate, stringent and time-bound action in the case.

NCW Seeks Detailed Report On Delhi Professor's Murder

"National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of deeply disturbing media reports regarding the brutal murder of a woman professor of Delhi University, who was found dead inside her residence in Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi," the Commission said in a statement on X. "The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days," it said.

 

The NCW said it has sought details on the FIR registered in the case, the status of the investigation, forensic and post-mortem findings, analysis of CCTV footage, call detail records, and other digital evidence, and the steps taken to identify, trace, and apprehend the perpetrator. The Commission has also sought information regarding the examination of possible suspects and persons known to the victim, along with measures being undertaken to strengthen the safety and security of women living alone in the national capital.

On Thursday afternoon, the 49-year-old assistant professor, Devosmita Paul, at Shivaji College was found murdered in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave. She was living alone in the flat.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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