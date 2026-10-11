NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Latur Child Abuse Case

The National Commission for Women has intervened in a deeply disturbing case of alleged child sexual abuse in Latur, Maharashtra, demanding swift action and protection for the young victims and their mother.

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Key Points The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of a media report on alleged sexual abuse of two young girls in Latur.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Maharashtra DGP, seeking a fair, time-bound investigation and strict action under the POCSO Act and BNS.

The commission also requested immediate medical care, psychological counselling, protection for the children and their mother, and safeguards for their identities.

An Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought within seven days.

The police arrested the accused father on October 10, following a complaint by the children's mother, regarding an incident that occurred in the early hours of October 7.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday has taken suo motu cognisance of a "deeply disturbing" media report alleging sexual abuse of two girls, aged around four-and-a-half years and three years, by their father in Maharashtra's Latur district.

In a post on X, the NCW said its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, seeking a fair, comprehensive and time-bound investigation, strict action under the POCSO Act and applicable provisions of the BNS, and effective supervision of the case.

NCW Seeks Urgent Action

Seeking immediate medical care, psychological counselling and protection for both children and their mother, the commission also asked for strict safeguards to protect the minors' identities and privacy.

An Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought within seven days, the commission said.

Details Of The Incident

"The incident reportedly came to light after the children's mother allegedly witnessed the abuse and approached the police. The accused allegedly threatened to kill his wife and daughters when confronted and has reportedly been arrested," it said.

On October 10, the police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters, aged four-and-a-half years and three years, in Latur district.

The crime occurred in the early hours of October 7 at their residence in Ahmedpur.

Based on the complaint by the girls' 27-year-old mother, the police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 10 at the Ahmedpur police station.