NCW Forms Panel To Probe Mob Attack On Telangana Teacher

The National Commission for Women has launched a crucial investigation into the alleged mob assault on an elderly government teacher in Telangana's Nalgonda, highlighting concerns over safety and accountability.

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Key Points The National Commission for Women (NCW) formed a two-member committee to investigate an alleged mob assault on a 60-year-old widow and teacher in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The committee conducted an on-the-spot inquiry, interacting with the victim, witnesses, and district officials.

Noting lapses, the committee directed the District Police to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report within 48 hours.

The inquiry is being conducted under Section 10(1) read with Section 10(4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the NCW for further action as deemed appropriate.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to inquire into the alleged assault on a 60-year-old widow and government teacher by a mob that reportedly entered her residence and ransacked it in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

NCW Committee's On-Site Investigation

In a post on X, the Commission said that the committee, comprising NCW member Nandita Subramanian and senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar, visited Nalgonda, conducted an on-the-spot inquiry and interacted with the victim and witnesses. It also met the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and other concerned officials.

"Noting certain lapses in the handling of the matter, the Committee has directed the District Police to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report within 48 hours," the NCW said.

The report will detail the action taken, lapses addressed and relevant legal provisions invoked, it said.

The inquiry is being conducted under Section 10(1) read with Section 10(4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Commission for further action as deemed appropriate, the NCW added.