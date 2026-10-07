NCW Chief Calls For Immediate, Sensitive Response To Domestic Violence

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stresses the critical role of protection officers in domestic violence cases, advocating for immediate, sensitive responses and a holistic support system to ensure women's safety and justice.

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Key Points NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urged protection officers on Wednesday to prioritise "first response" and sensitive handling in domestic violence cases to prevent major tragedies.

The success of protection officers should be measured by timely protection for women and their awareness of rights, rather than just the number of files processed.

Rahatkar called for a "One Woman, One Support System" approach, integrating police, legal, medical, shelter, counselling, and NGO services for comprehensive support.

Continuous training and field experience are crucial for protection officers as laws, society, technology, and forms of violence continue to change.

Prevention through awareness, early intervention, legal literacy, and economic empowerment is essential, as action after violence occurs is not enough.

National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday urged protection officers dealing with domestic violence cases to make "first response" their "first priority", saying sensitive handling and immediate intervention can help prevent major tragedies.

Addressing the valedictory session of the National Conference of Protection Officers on strengthening protection and justice in cases of domestic violence here, Rahatkar said the success of protection officers should not be measured merely by the number of files processed, but by whether women receive timely protection, and if they know their rights and feel that they have been heard.

"I want our protection officers to make first response their first priority. The first interaction -- correct listening, correct information, immediate safety and correct referral -- these things can many times prevent a major tragedy from happening later," she said.

Role Of Protection Officers Under PWDVA

Protection officers are officials appointed by state governments under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA), 2005 and act as the frontline support for women in distress.

Rahatkar said the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 provides a strong legal framework and covers physical, sexual, verbal, emotional and economic abuse.

"The real strength of a law does not lie merely in the fact that it has been enacted. The enactment of a law is certainly the first step, but its real strength lies in its implementation," she said.

The NCW chief said the role of protection officers becomes particularly important as they are often the "first hope for justice" for women approaching the system.

"When a woman approaches you, she does not come only with a complaint. She brings with her fear, years of pain, concerns about her children and many questions about her future," Rahatkar said.

She said a sensitive approach can give a woman the confidence that "I am not alone, the system is with me".

Ensuring Timely Justice And Support

Rahatkar called for making the journey from "complaint to protection" and from "protection to justice" simple, fast and sensitive, saying women should not have to run from one office to another to seek help.

"A woman should not have to run from one office to another to seek help; the system should stand with her," she said.

The NCW chairperson also stressed that domestic violence affects children and said the response strategy should take into account their safety, emotional well-being and continuity of education.

She called for moving beyond the approach of "One Complaint, One Action" towards "One Woman, One Support System", with police, protection officers, legal and medical services, shelter homes, counsellors and NGOs working as a connected support system.

Continuous Training And Community Networks

Rahatkar said training of protection officers cannot be a one-day activity as laws, society, technology and forms of violence continue to change.

"Therefore, it is essential to continuously strengthen the continuous learning, practical training and field experience of protection officers," she said.

She urged protection officers across the country to consider their districts not merely as places of posting but as their responsibility and build support networks so that women in distress do not have to "wander from place to place seeking help".

Prioritising Prevention And Women's Safety

Rahatkar also emphasised prevention through awareness, early intervention, legal literacy and economic empowerment, saying action after violence occurs is not enough.

"'Women First' is not merely the theme of today's conference. It should be our way of thinking, our working culture and the basis of every decision we make," she said.

Rahatkar called for a system where a woman does not have to repeatedly raise her voice to seek justice.

"Her first voice should reach the system, and the system should stand with her without delay," she said. "Because when a woman is safe, it is not just one individual who is safe, a family is safe, a generation is safe, and society as a whole becomes stronger."