NCW Chairperson Highlights AI Risks And Opportunities For Women

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar cautions against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, including deepfakes, while advocating for digital literacy and empowering women through initiatives like the 'Yashoda AI' programme.

Key Points NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar warns against AI misuse, specifically deepfakes and morphed photos of women, stressing the need to understand the technology and its potential risks.

Rahatkar highlights significant concerns regarding privacy compromise through AI and the distress caused by its misuse.

The NCW is conducting training and awareness programmes, including 'Yashoda AI', to help women understand and positively utilise AI.

The 'Yashoda AI' programme, launched in 2025, aims to equip women, especially from rural and semi-urban areas, with knowledge of AI, cybersecurity, and digital privacy.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has cautioned against misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly the morphing of women's photographs and creation of deepfakes, while stressing the need to understand the technology and its potential risks.

In an interview with PTI, Rahatkar said AI has become an integral part of everyday life and it was important to keep pace with the technology rather than reject it.

"You can no longer reject AI. It has come right to your doorstep. It is better to embrace and accept it in the right way," she said.

Understanding AI's Impact And Risks

Emphasising the need to understand the technology, she said people must be aware of its dos and don'ts and know how their privacy could be compromised while using AI.

"There are significant concerns regarding privacy. It is very important for us to understand where and how our privacy is being compromised," Rahatkar said.

She pointed to instances of women's photographs being morphed and deepfakes being created, saying such misuse could cause distress and leave people struggling to deal with the consequences.

"The misuse of AI also causes distress to people. We often see cases of women's photographs being morphed and deepfakes being created," she said.

Rahatkar said understanding AI was important not only to guard against its misuse but also to make use of the opportunities it offered.

"If we keep ourselves away from AI, someone could misuse it against us and we may not even realise what has happened. Later, it could turn into a serious crisis for us," she said.

Safeguarding Against AI Misuse And Privacy Threats

At the same time, she highlighted the positive applications of the technology, saying it could make several difficult tasks easier and save time.

"Some of the tasks that we struggle with can be accomplished by AI in the blink of an eye. That is a very positive development," she said.

The NCW is conducting training and awareness programmes to help women understand the technology and benefit from the opportunities it offers, Rahatkar said.

She said under its 'Yashoda AI' programme, the commission trains women on how to use artificial intelligence positively in their respective professions and careers.

"We want women to use AI positively to progress in their lives and careers," she said, adding that a large number of women across the country had benefited from the initiative.

Empowering Women Through Positive AI Utilisation

The commission launched 'Yashoda AI' in 2025 to promote AI literacy among women, particularly those from rural and semi-urban areas. The programme seeks to equip them with knowledge of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital privacy and safe online practices, enabling them to use the technology confidently and protect themselves against potential digital threats.