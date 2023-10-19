News
NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation

NCP's Khadse, daughter-in-law fined Rs 137 cr for illegal soil excavation

Source: PTI
October 19, 2023 17:10 IST
Government authorities in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra have issued a notice to NCP legislator Eknath Khadse and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha member, directing them to pay Rs 137 crore fine for allegedly excavating soil without permission from their land.

IMAGE: NCP leader Eknath Khadse. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Tehsildar of Muktainagar taluka in Jalgaon issued the notice to them on October 6.

The notice said that 1.18 lakh brass of murum (fragmented weathered rock) and black stone was illegally excavated by them as "no additional permission" was taken by them from the authorities for the same.

 

The land, where the excavation took place belongs to Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, daughter Rohini Khadse and daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, it said.

The fine amount of Rs 137,14,81,883 should be paid within 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notice, it added.

Eknath Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for around four decades, quit the party and joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2020. He is currently a member of the Maharashtra legislative council. His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse represents the Raver Lok Sabha seat. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
