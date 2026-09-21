Why NCP (SP) Calls UPI MDR A 'Betrayal'

The NCP (SP) is vehemently demanding a complete rollback of the new 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, arguing it unfairly targets small businesses and contradicts the 'Digital India' vision.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points NCP (SP) demands complete rollback of 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000.

The party labels the new MDR as a "direct assault" on small traders, shopkeepers, and street vendors.

NCP (SP) criticises the Modi government for "double standards," contrasting the burden on small merchants with loan write-offs for large industrialists.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the MDR, capped at Rs 300, effective October 15, for person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

The party argues UPI was intended as a public digital good, not a revenue source, especially given profitable public sector banks.

The NCP (SP) on Monday demanded a complete rollback of the 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, terming the move a "direct assault" on small traders and shopkeepers.

Alleging "double standards" by the Narendra Modi government, NCP (SP) state spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned the rationale behind squeezing small merchants while large industrialists had benefited from loan write-offs.

Understanding The New UPI MDR Charge

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply from October 15 to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with the charge capped at Rs 300 per transaction. Person-to-person transactions will remain free, while payments to merchants up to Rs 2,000 and transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework for small merchants will also remain free.

Tapase, in a statement, claimed that the decision was a "direct assault" on small traders, shopkeepers and street vendors who had helped build the country's UPI ecosystem.

NCP (SP) Criticises Government's Stance

"For years, this government told the nation that Digital India and UPI were gifts to the common man - free, instant and empowering. Now, the moment UPI becomes the backbone of India's retail economy, the Modi government has quietly reached into the pockets of the very small businessmen who made it a success," he said.

He accused the government of adopting "double standards" in financial matters, alleging that while large industrialists had benefited from loan write-offs, small traders were being made to bear additional costs.

"This is not policy... This is betrayal," Tapase alleged.

He further cited the Finance Ministry's data that public sector banks had recorded an all-time high aggregate net profit of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2025-26, their fourth consecutive year of profitability.

"If PSU banks, which the taxpayer rebuilt with public capital, are sitting on nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in profits in a single year, what is the justification for squeezing small merchants through an MDR?" Tapase asked.

The party general secretary demanded that the Centre and NPCI withdraw the MDR, saying, "UPI was built as a public digital good, not a revenue instrument for the government or the banking lobby. We demand complete rollback of this charge."