Sharad Pawar's MPs meet Modi, discuss 'Maharashtra issues'

A delegation of NCP-SP MPs including Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address critical Maharashtra issues, including drought and onion prices, seeking concrete measures from the government.

IMAGE: NCP-Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 22, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

Key Points NCP-SP MPs, led by Supriya Sule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Maharashtra-specific concerns.

Key issues raised included drought, onion prices, and pollution in the Chandrabhaga river.

The contentious FCRA Amendments Bill was not part of the discussion, despite Sule's public opposition to it.

This meeting follows a previous interaction where Sharad Pawar and Sule discussed NEET paper leaks, farmer problems, and education sector issues with the PM.

The Prime Minister reportedly assured positive and concrete measures on the issues raised by the NCP-SP delegation.

A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party-SP MPs, led by the party's working president Supriya Sule, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues related to Maharashtra.

All eight Lok Sabha MPs of the NCP-SP were present during the meeting with the prime minister.

"We have discussed Maharashtra issues," Sule told PTI.

Key Issues Raised By NCP-SP

Sources said the NCP-SP MPs raised with the prime minister issues related to their respective constituencies, such as drought, onion prices, pollution in the Chandrabhaga river among others.

The contentious FCRA Amendments Bill did not figure in the meeting, which lasted for about 15 minutes. Sule has been opposing the FCRA Bill in its present form.

On Saturday, she said one cannot always view foreign funding with suspicion, and urged the Centre to either withdraw it or refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

On July 22, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, along with his MP daughter, Sule, met the prime minister.

After that meeting with PM Modi, Pawar had said he and Sule discussed the students' demands regarding the NEET paper leaks, farmers' problems, water management and issues concerning the education sector with the prime minister.

"The Honourable Prime Minister gave assurances of positive and concrete measures on all these issues," Pawar had said in a post in Marathi on 'X'.

The meeting comes amid the speculation that the Sharad Pawar led NCP may join the ruling alliance.

The NCP-SP is currently a part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Sule had rejected speculation about the NCP-SP joining the ruling alliance, saying the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.