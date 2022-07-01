News
Rediff.com  » News » NCP leader Munde meets Fadnavis hours after swearing-in function

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 01, 2022 18:23 IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde met newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hours after the swearing-in ceremony, a close aide of Munde said on Friday.

IMAGE: Newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (right) during their swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, June 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting took place at Fadnavis's residence in Mumbai late Thursday night and lasted for about half an hour, he claimed.

 

Earlier on Thursday, a new government headed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with Fadnavis as his deputy came to power in the state.

Munde, who was minister for social justice in the previous Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government, was originally with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but quit the party after falling out with his uncle and senior BJP leader the late Gopinath Munde.

Munde is known to have a good rapport with Fadnavis.

He is also known for being close to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
