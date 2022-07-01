NCP leader Munde meets Fadnavis hours after swearing-in function

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde met newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hours after the swearing-in ceremony, a close aide of Munde said on Friday.

IMAGE: Newly elected Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (right) during their swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, June 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting took place at Fadnavis's residence in Mumbai late Thursday night and lasted for about half an hour, he claimed.

Earlier on Thursday, a new government headed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with Fadnavis as his deputy came to power in the state.

Munde, who was minister for social justice in the previous Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government, was originally with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but quit the party after falling out with his uncle and senior BJP leader the late Gopinath Munde.

Munde is known to have a good rapport with Fadnavis.

He is also known for being close to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.