News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for disrupting Marathi movie on Shivaji

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for disrupting Marathi movie on Shivaji

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 11, 2022 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Friday in Mumbai in connection with the disruption of a show of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadeo earlier this week.

IMAGE: NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nine of his supporters were also arrested, said a police official.

Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane city, tweeted that he was summoned to the Vartak Nagar police station in the afternoon and put under arrest.

 

On November 7, Awhad and his supporters barged into a multiplex in the city and stopped a show of "Har Har Mahadev", alleging that the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Some cine-goers were also beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the show, video footage of the incident showed.

A First Information Report was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace following the incident.

Awhad was housing minister in the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Was This Popular Actor Sacked?
Why Was This Popular Actor Sacked?
Maharashtra govt relaxes prime time slots for Marathi films
Maharashtra govt relaxes prime time slots for Marathi films
VOTE: Marathi movies for prime time shows! Do you agree?
VOTE: Marathi movies for prime time shows! Do you agree?
SC sets free Nalini, 5 other Rajiv Gandhi killers
SC sets free Nalini, 5 other Rajiv Gandhi killers
SC slams Centre on delay in judges' appointment
SC slams Centre on delay in judges' appointment
JNU seeks report from security wing on students clash
JNU seeks report from security wing on students clash
HC to rule on Jacqueline Fernandez bail plea on Tues
HC to rule on Jacqueline Fernandez bail plea on Tues
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Stir against Marathi film on Shivaji enters Day 2

Stir against Marathi film on Shivaji enters Day 2

'It's not a fight between Hindi and Marathi cinema'

'It's not a fight between Hindi and Marathi cinema'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances