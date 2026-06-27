NCP distances itself from MLA Sana Malik's remarks on polygamy

The Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra has swiftly distanced itself from MLA Sana Malik's controversial statements on talaq and polygamy, reiterating its firm commitment to women's rights and constitutional principles.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party Sana Malik. Photograph: @sanamalikshaikh/X

Key Points NCP distanced itself from MLA Sana Malik's remarks on talaq and polygamy in the Maharashtra assembly.

NCP President Sunil Tatkare clarified that Malik's comments were her personal views, not the party's official stand.

Malik's remarks, suggesting polygamy is not exclusive to Muslim men and referencing Pakistani law, sparked controversy.

The NCP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting women's rights and respecting the Supreme Court's triple talaq verdict.

The party emphasised its adherence to the Constitution and the ideology of "Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar".

The Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday distanced itself from party MLA Sana Malik's remarks in the Maharashtra assembly on talaq and polygamy, stating they reflected her personal views and not the party's official stand.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, in a post on X, clarified that the party disagrees with Malik's June 23 comments, asserting that the NCP consistently stands for protecting women's rights irrespective of caste, religion, or faith.

NCP MLA's Controversial Remarks On Polygamy

Malik came under fire earlier this week for her remarks in the state assembly that the issue of polygamy is not confined to Muslim men.

During a discussion in the assembly on atrocities faced by Muslim women due to the triple talaq practise, BJP MLA Devayani Farande had said that polygamy is practised by barely one per cent of the men in Pakistan, and a man has to seek permission from an authority for a second marriage.

To which the NCP MLA had said, "If anything is mentioned in the Quran and if it is implemented in Pakistan, then we demand that this shall be brought here too."

She defended her statement on Thursday, saying she did not support polygamy, but was informing the House about the ways of polygamy.

Her remarks evoked strong reactions, with many leaders opposing her take on the Muslim Personal Law and women's rights.

Tatkare said, "The statement made by MLA Sana Malik on the issue of talaq is her personal opinion. The Nationalist Congress Party does not endorse those views." He asserted that the party has consistently stood for the protection of women's rights irrespective of caste, religion or faith.

"The party's position is that no woman should face the constant threat of a one-sided and unjust dissolution of marriage," he said in the post.

NCP's Stance On Women's Rights And Triple Talaq

Tatkare said the NCP remains committed to the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar and follows the ideology of "Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar".

He further said that the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq and the law enacted by Parliament on the issue are paramount and must be respected by everyone.

Malik enjoys the constitutional right to express her views, Tatkare said, adding that the remarks she made in the Assembly were in her personal capacity.