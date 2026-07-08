NCERT revises Class 8 textbook again; tweaks Partition, drops Hitler content

Discover the significant revisions in the NCERT Class 8 social science textbook, including altered narratives on the 1947 Partition, the inclusion of VD Savarkar, and the removal of Adolf Hitler references, following a Supreme Court directive.

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Key Points NCERT Class 8 social science textbook revised after Supreme Court intervention.

Partition narrative tweaked, questioning if acceptance was the "only way forward".

VD Savarkar's demand for Swaraj added to the history chapter.

References to Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology removed from Netaji Bose's story.

Controversial judiciary portions dropped; PIL, tribunals, ADR mechanisms added.

The NCERT class 8 social science textbook, which was revised following a controversy for allegedly defaming judiciary, has more corrections -- a tweaked version of Congress' position on Partition in 1947 saying its acceptance as the only way forward remains a matter of debate.

While VD Savarkar's demand for Swaraj has been added in the new textbook, the references to Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology have been dropped.

Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) this week released the revised class 8 social science textbook -- Exploring Society: India and Beyond -- dropping the disputed portions.

The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.

However, these are not the only changes made in the revised edition.

Changes to Historical Narratives

The history chapter titled "India's Long Road to Independence" says Partition was "widely opposed even by the Indian National Congress" and that whether accepting it was "the only way forward" remains a matter of debate.

The new edition also removes a sentence from the earlier textbook that said "the Congress leaders were helpless as communal massacres engulfed the subcontinent during Partition".

The now withdrawn textbook stated that "taking advantage of the disagreements between Hindu and Muslim leaders, the British decided to divide India and although Mahatma Gandhi and most Congress leaders opposed Partition they ended up accepting it as the only way forward".

The revised textbook also expands the story of the demand for complete independence by adding that "a similar demand for Swaraj was expressed by VD Savarkar in 1925".

While the withdrawn text said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose sought Hitler's support to raise an army and described the German leader as a "dictator whose racist Nazi ideology and expansionist goals" had triggered the Second World War".

The revised edition instead states that Bose "sought support from the anti-British forces", removing references to Hitler and Nazi ideology.

Judiciary Content Revised After SC Intervention

After the controversy over the judiciary portion in February, the Supreme Court intervened and physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

The top court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.

The revised textbook states in its acknowledgements that it has been published pursuant to the review process undertaken "in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court" in suo motu writ petition (civil) no. 1/2026.

It adds that Chapter 4, "The Role of the Judiciary in Society", was "rewritten" by an expert committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Education following the directions of the apex court through an order dated March 16.

Changes in Development Team

The withdrawn textbook listed 51 members as part of its development team. The revised edition lists 48, with the names of three persons -- Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar -- who were initially held responsible for the chapter, dropped.

'Economic Background' Now Listed Among Grounds for Discrimination

"Economic background" is now listed among grounds for discrimination alongside caste, religion, race, gender, disability and other traditional identity markers, in the new NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Months after it stoked a controversy for allegedly defaming the judiciary, the NCERT has released a revised Class 8 Social Science textbook -- "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" -- dropping the disputed portions.

The controversial portions along with references to judicial backlog and two major court verdicts have been dropped while fresh material on Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms has been added in the revised textbook.

However, these are not the only changes in the revised textbook.

In the chapter titled Citizenship: Rights and Duties, the textbook says, "discrimination is mistreating any person or group because of their caste, religion, ethnicity, disability, race, physical appearance, gender, sexuality, or economic background. This is not only unethical, but also legally prohibited".

"Children from economically disadvantaged families can face prejudice and unequal treatment, alongside discrimination based on appearance, gender, sexuality or other personal characteristics," it said.

Revision After Intense Public Debate on Discrimination

The revision comes after the definition of discrimination became a subject of intense public debate following the Centre's UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The UGC notified regulations define discrimination as unfair or biased treatment on the grounds of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth or disability. However, they do not explicitly include economic background or economic disadvantage as a protected category.

In February, a controversy broke out over the NCERT's Class 8 Social Science textbook, which included a section on "Corruption in the judiciary" in a chapter.

After the Supreme Court's intervention, the physical and digital copies of the textbook were withdrawn and the NCERT issued an apology.

The top court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the said textbook, saying it contained "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary.

The revised textbook states in its acknowledgements that it has been published pursuant to the review process undertaken "in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India" in suo motu writ petition (civil) no. 1/2026.