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NCERT Launches New AI & CT Module For High School Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 11:48 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The NCERT has launched a comprehensive 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking and artificial intelligence for students in classes 9 to 12, designed to foster responsible AI usage and critical evaluation skills.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • NCERT has released a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for classes 9 to 12.
  • The module, developed in consultation with IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur, aims to help students understand AI's workings, limitations, and responsible use.
  • It promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving through activity-based learning, suitable for students with no prior AI knowledge.
  • Special emphasis is placed on ethical and safe AI use, covering data privacy, misinformation, fairness, and digital safety.
  • The initiative encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible technology users, highlighting the importance of human judgement.

Use of AI in everyday applications, understanding how machines learn from examples, detecting deepfakes and ethical boundaries protecting personal data -- classes 9 to 12 will now study a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) released by NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed the activity-based module in consultation with IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur.

 

Understanding AI & Computational Thinking

The module seeks to help students understand how AI works, assess its limitations, and become careful, confident, creative, and responsible users and evaluators of AI systems, rather than relying on its outputs without verification.

"Designed for students with no prior knowledge of AI, the module promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. It introduces CT as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps learners understand how AI works, its applications, possibilities and limitations.

"The module uses activity-based learning to explain AI concepts, applications, limitations, data privacy, and responsible technology use. It adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection," the NCERT said.

Ethical AI Use & Student Empowerment

Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts, it said.

Special emphasis has been placed on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of AI-generated information.

"The module encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible technology users, while reinforcing that human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility remain central to learning," it said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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