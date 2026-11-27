The Narcotics Control Bureau is establishing a new coordination cell in Gujarat to intensify efforts against drug trafficking, focusing on financial investigations and inter-agency cooperation to make the state drug-free.

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Key Points The NCB will establish a dedicated coordination cell in Gujarat to strengthen inter-agency cooperation against drug trafficking, a senior official said on Friday.

The initiative, part of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29), will focus on financial investigations in all commercial quantity drug cases registered in Gujarat over the last four years.

Authorities will examine and seize bank balances, accounts, and properties acquired through drug trafficking, including those of family members, under Section 68F of the NDPS Act.

The NCB plans to destroy drug mafias' empires through financial action, with results expected in Gujarat over the next six months.

Joint operations involving the Coast Guard, maritime agencies, and local police will target Gujarat's coastal districts, and a GTU PhD scholar was detained on Thursday in a mephedrone lab case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will set up a dedicated coordination cell in Gujarat to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and intensify efforts to make the state drug-free, a senior official said on Friday.

The initiative is part of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29), released this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation

"The NCB is working to coordinate with all agencies to make Gujarat drug-free. Under this mechanism, our priority will be to focus on all commercial quantity cases registered in Gujarat over the last four years," NCB Zonal Director Ghanashyam Soni said.

A coordination cell will be set up at the NCB office to facilitate cooperation among the state police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said.

The assistance of the Income Tax Department and the ED would also be sought to identify and investigate benami properties allegedly acquired by offenders, Soni added.

The announcement followed a Quarterly State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for Gujarat, held in Ahmedabad on Friday to strengthen inter-agency coordination and reinforce collective efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Focus On Financial Investigations

"As part of this initiative, we are first working on ensuring that financial investigations are made mandatory in all commercial quantity cases under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. We will also meet the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard," Soni said.

Explaining the scope of financial investigations, he said authorities would examine bank balances, accounts and properties allegedly acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking, including assets held by members of the accused persons' families.

"We will seize such properties, freeze their bank accounts and launch a strong financial offensive against them," he said.

The official said, "The NCB will destroy the empire of drug mafias through financial action and the results of the action will be seen in Gujarat over the next six months."

Targeting Coastal Areas And Recent Arrests

As part of the coordinated strategy, the NCB will also focus on coastal districts of Gujarat, where joint operations will involve the Coast Guard, maritime agencies, local police, ANTF and NCB. The bureau will also seek assistance from the DRI and the Preventive Wing of Customs, he said.

Soni also said that a Gujarat Technological University (GTU) PhD scholar had been detained in connection with the case involving an underground mephedrone laboratory allegedly operated by Mudassar Pathan.

Pathan was detained from his residence in Ahmedabad by the police and the NCB on November 15.

"The NCB on Thursday detained Harshil Parikh, a chemical engineering PhD scholar at GTU, who allegedly received money from prime accused Pathan and supplied prohibited chemicals," Soni said.

Two other individuals, Akhtar and Junaid, were also arrested from the forests of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, he said.

Parikh was traced following an analysis of the call detail records of Junaid, Akhtar and Pathan, Soni added.