Major Drug Bust: NCB Intercepts Myanmar-Origin Methamphetamine In Guwahati

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in Guwahati, seizing methamphetamine worth Rs 43 crore and disrupting a major drug trafficking network originating from Myanmar.

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Key Points The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 43 crore in Guwahati.

Two individuals from Manipur's Bishnupur were arrested in connection with the October 6 operation.

A total of 53.94 kg of methamphetamine was discovered hidden in specially fabricated cavities within the fuel tanks of two trucks.

Preliminary investigation suggests the drug consignment originated in Myanmar, indicating a major international trafficking attempt.

NCB Guwahati also apprehended six persons wanted in various NDPS cases during a special 'Absconder Drive Fortnight'.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it has seized drugs worth Rs 43 crore here while the consignment was being transported from Myanmar to the rest of India.

Major Drug Trafficking Network Disrupted

The bureau has also arrested two persons, both hailing from Manipur's Bishnupur, in the October 6 operation in Guwahati, an official statement said, adding that a total of 53.94 kg of methamphetamine tablets were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted two trucks and checked them thoroughly. During the search, specially fabricated cavities were found inside fuel tanks of both vehicles, and the drugs were seized from those, it said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment originated in Myanmar. The seizure has disrupted a major trafficking attempt and further probe is underway to identify international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, handlers and others involved," NCB said.

The agency said it seeks to trace the supply chain and dismantle the network.

Meanwhile, NCB Guwahati apprehended six persons wanted in various NDPS cases under the special 'Absconder Drive Fortnight'.

"Of those arrested, two are residents of Assam, while one each hails from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura," it added.