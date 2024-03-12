News
Rediff.com  » News » Nayab Saini sworn in as Haryana CM, 5 ministers take oath

Nayab Saini sworn in as Haryana CM, 5 ministers take oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2024 18:10 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts.

IMAGE: Newly elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, during the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, on March 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini.

They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

 

Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

He bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.

Earlier in the day, the BJP named OBC leader Saini, 54, as Haryana's new chief minister.

He is the party's state unit president and the MP from Kurukshetra.

The development comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar's second term as chief minister was also to end in October when the assembly polls are due.

Khattar and all 13 other members of the BJP-led council of ministers submitted their resignations to the governor as a team of the party's central observers arrived in Chandigarh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
