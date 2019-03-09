'Naya Pak' should show 'naya action' against terror groups, says India

March 09, 2019 12:25 IST

India on Saturday said its non-military strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan achieved its desired objective and demonstrated the country's firm resolve to take decisive action against cross border terrorism.

Ministry of axternal affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, also said that an Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison, piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft and there were eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence for it.

"We have also shared evidence in the form of parts of AMRAAM missile which were recovered from the site and are only carried by F-16 aircraft of the PAF," he said.

"Our non-military counter-terrorism strike achieved the desired objective. It has demonstrated our firm resolve to take decisive action against cross border terrorism," he said.

Only one aircraft was lost by India during Pakistan's unsuccessful attempt at targeting Indian military installations, he said.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'naya Pakistan' remark, Kumar said, "If Pakistan claims to be a naya Pakistan (New Pakistan) with a nayi soch (new thinking), it should demonstrate naya action (new action) against terror groups operating from its soil.

Kumar also said if, as Pakistan claims, it has evidence of downing of second Indian aircraft then why has it not shared it.

Since the Pulwama terror attack the international community has stood by India, Kumar said.

It is unfortunate that Pakistan still continues to deny JeM's own claim of carrying out the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said.

Kumar asserted that Pakistan-based terror groups were conducting their activities without any hindrance.

Pakistan must show credible, verifiable and sustained action against terror groups operating from its soil, he said.

On the issue of the fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition, the MEA spokesperson said the United Kingdom is still considering India's request.

India is taking all steps necessary for his extradition, he asserted.