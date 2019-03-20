9 hurt as Naxals blow up SUV using IED in Chhattisgarh

March 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Naxals on Wednesday blew up a civilian vehicle using an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, leaving nine people injured, police said.

The condition of one of them is critical, they said.

The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on the "black top road" between Peddakodepal and Naimed villages under the Naimed police station area, when the victims were heading towards neighbouring Dantewada district in an SUV to visit a fair, said Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operation) Sundarraj P.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured people to a hospital, the DIG said, adding the vehicle driver, identified as Rajaram, 37, was critically injured.

A search operation was launched in the area, he added.

Police suspect the ultras might have planned to target the security forces whose movement has been intensified in view of the Lok Sabha elections, but mistakenly attacked the civilian vehicle.

The injured, identified as Sinni Aalam, Gitanjali Avalam, Tulsi Avalam, Mangali, Nikita Avalam, Ankit Avalam, Dhaniram Korsa, Rajaram and Gutta were admitted at Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Elections to all the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.