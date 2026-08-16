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Navy sailor, wife and two kids found dead at Mumbai home; suicide suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R August 16, 2026 15:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police are investigating the tragic deaths of an Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and their two young children found deceased at their residence in Mumbai's Navy Nagar.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and two minor children were found dead at their residence in Mumbai's Navy Nagar.
  • Police suspect the sailor died by hanging, while his wife and children, aged two months and three years, were poisoned.
  • The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
  • Cuff Parade police are actively investigating all angles related to the tragic incident.
  • The Indian Navy has issued a statement confirming the deaths and is providing full assistance to the ongoing police investigation.

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and two minor children were found dead at their residence in the Navy Nagar area of south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police Investigate Tragic Deaths

According to the Cuff Parade police, the sailor was found hanging at his house on Saturday night, and the bodies of his wife and children, aged two months and three years old, were also found on the premises.

 

Prima facie, it appears that the man committed suicide, while the wife and children were poisoned, an official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the police are investigating all angles, he added.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said that the sailor, along with his wife and two children, were found dead at their residence.

A police investigation is in progress, and the Navy is extending all possible assistance, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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