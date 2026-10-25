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Abuse Allegations Lead Navy Employee's Family To Attempt Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 19:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A shocking incident in Faridabad sees an Indian Navy employee's wife and three children allegedly attempt suicide on Sunday, reportedly driven to despair by persistent physical abuse and character questioning.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An Indian Navy employee's wife and three children allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday in Faridabad.
  • The family reportedly ingested rat poison at their home due to alleged physical abuse and character questioning by the husband/father.
  • The daughter called emergency services when their condition worsened, leading to their hospitalisation in Delhi.
  • Police are awaiting a formal complaint to initiate legal action in the matter.

The wife and three children of an Indian Navy employee allegedly attempted suicide after enduring physical abuse from him on Sunday in Faridabad's Surya Vihar Phase 2, officials said.

Family's Desperate Act

The woman and her children ingested what is believed to be rat poison at their home. When their condition worsened, the woman's daughter called 112 to seek police assistance.

 

A police team arrived, and the family was rushed to a local civil hospital. A senior police officer informed that the doctors referred all four individuals to a hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

Sunil, originally from Bihar, works in the Indian Navy and often stays away from home for extended periods due to his posting in Delhi. His wife, Mala, works in the marketing department of a private company.

The couple has three children: their eldest daughter is 17 and in the 11th grade; their 13-year-old son is in 8th grade, and their 11-year-old son is in 7th grade.

The daughter accused her father of physically abusing them and questioning her mother's character. Driven to despair by this mistreatment, they felt compelled to take the extreme step.

According to the daughter, on Sunday morning, while she was in her room on the terrace, her father seized her mobile phone and verbally abused both her and her mother, police said.

Distressed by this incident, Mala allegedly consumed rat poison in the afternoon and also gave it to her three children. Shortly afterwards, all four began to show signs of severe distress, leading the daughter to call for help.

The police stated that action will be taken according to the law once a complaint is filed in the matter.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indian navyfamily suicide attemptdomestic abusefaridabad incidentrat poison ingestion

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