Navy disposes of unexploded missile warhead from Kochi-bound oil tanker

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Olympic Life, which had no Indian nationals on board, was sailing from Fujairah in the UAE to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull on May 26 off the coast of Oman.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker reported an explosion off Oman and was found to have ordnance lodged in its fuel tank while en route to Kochi.

A specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Southern Naval Command was deployed to assess and neutralise the threat.

The EOD team used advanced diagnostic methods to safely extract the warhead, demonstrating the Navy's technical capability and inter-agency coordination.

This operation reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to global maritime safety and its role as a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy has successfully recovered and safely disposed of an unexploded missile warhead from a crude oil tanker that was headed to Kochi after reporting an explosion in its hull off the coast of Oman last month, an official said on Thursday.

According to the defence spokesperson, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Olympic Life, which had no Indian nationals on board, was sailing from Fujairah in the UAE to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull on May 26 off the coast of Oman.

The vessel subsequently reported the presence of unexploded ordnance while continuing its voyage towards Kochi.

Indian Navy's Swift Response To Maritime Emergency

Upon receipt of information through the Information Fusion CentreâIndian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy initiated a coordinated response. The Southern Naval Command, based in Kochi, deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to assess the situation. The team confirmed that a projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull, passed through multiple structural compartments, and become lodged inside a fuel tank, a statement said.

Complex Warhead Disposal Operation

In view of the risks associated with an unexploded missile warhead inside a fuel storage compartment, the EOD team adopted a phased approach to ensure the safety of the ship, its crew, and surrounding port infrastructure, the spokesperson said. After completion of prescribed safety procedures, the EOD team employed advanced diagnostic methods to identify and isolate the detonation mechanism before safely extracting the warhead along with associated debris. The recovered ordnance has since been transported to a secure facility for safe storage and detailed examination, the statement said.

The Navy said the operation, which involved significant risk, demonstrated its expertise in explosive ordnance disposal, technical capability, and effective inter-agency coordination in handling complex maritime emergencies. The Indian Navy's prompt response to an emergency at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the crew or the ownership of the vessel, reaffirms its role as a responsible maritime force dedicated to global maritime safety and a trusted security partner in the region, the statement added.