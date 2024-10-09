Navratri, Day 7: Amruta, Kiara Are Bewitching In Blue

Day 7 of Sharad Navratri is associated with the fiercest form of the Navadurgas, Goddess Kalaratri; her name literally means the darkest of nights. She symbolises the end of ignorance and the beauty of illumination.

The colour of this day this year is royal blue which is symbolic of regality, depth and poise.

While it is a tricky colour to carry, with the right accessories and styling, you can make a sassy style statement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar is a breath of fresh air in her effervescent blue sari and oxidised silver jewellery. Brownie points for her cute nose ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhi Shah/Instagram

Nidhi Shah is a literal jalpari in this cascading blue sari and lacy halterneck blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Adding a contrasting neckpiece to her desi outfits is a trick Kiara Advani has effectively used to break the monotony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan lets her statement chandbali earrings, pretty blue sari and sultry eyes do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasleen Royal/Instagram

Singer Jasleen Royal looks graceful in this blue draped satin number. That blazer added a little structure to the otherwise slinky outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

Light-eyed Himanshi Khurana goes for an easy-breezy take on light hued blue sari with a dark royal blue blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is a true-blue trendsetter in her ultra-mod structured blouse and shimmery lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari knows how to add a royal touch to her anarkali with multi-stone statement jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in this jewel-toned blue velvet ensemble. A touch of purple and winged eyeliner further intensifies her mystique.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!