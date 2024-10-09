News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Navratri, Day 7: Amruta, Kiara Are Bewitching In Blue

Navratri, Day 7: Amruta, Kiara Are Bewitching In Blue

By REDIFF STYLE
October 09, 2024 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Day 7 of Sharad Navratri is associated with the fiercest form of the Navadurgas, Goddess Kalaratri; her name literally means the darkest of nights. She symbolises the end of ignorance and the beauty of illumination.

The colour of this day this year is royal blue which is symbolic of regality, depth and poise.

While it is a tricky colour to carry, with the right accessories and styling, you can make a sassy style statement.

Navratri: Amruta Khanvilkar in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar is a breath of fresh air in her effervescent blue sari and oxidised silver jewellery. Brownie points for her cute nose ring.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Nidhi Shah in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhi Shah/Instagram

Nidhi Shah is a literal jalpari in this cascading blue sari and lacy halterneck blouse.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Kiara Advani in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Adding a contrasting neckpiece to her desi outfits is a trick Kiara Advani has effectively used to break the monotony.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Suhana Khan in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan lets her statement chandbali earrings, pretty blue sari and sultry eyes do all the talking.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Jasleen Royal in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasleen Royal/Instagram

Singer Jasleen Royal looks graceful in this blue draped satin number. That blazer added a little structure to the otherwise slinky outfit.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Himanshi Khurana in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy  Himanshi Khurana/Instagram

Light-eyed Himanshi Khurana goes for an easy-breezy take on light hued blue sari with a dark royal blue blouse.

 

 

Navratri, Day 7: Avneet Kaur in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is a true-blue trendsetter in her ultra-mod structured blouse and shimmery lehenga.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari knows how to add a royal touch to her anarkali with multi-stone statement jhumkas.

 

Navratri, Day 7: Shehnaaz Gill in royal blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in this jewel-toned blue velvet ensemble. A touch of purple and winged eyeliner further intensifies her mystique.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Navratri, Day 7: Blue

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
 
Print this article
Navratri: Sonakshi, Kangana Stun In Orange
Navratri: Sonakshi, Kangana Stun In Orange
Navratri: Nushrratt, Alaya Look Great In Grey
Navratri: Nushrratt, Alaya Look Great In Grey
Navratri: Rashmi, Rakul Look Gorgeous In Green
Navratri: Rashmi, Rakul Look Gorgeous In Green
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
10 Must-Eat Delights of Durga Pujo
Colourful Kriti
Colourful Kriti
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for 10th time in a row
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for 10th time in a row
Day after big win, Haryana CM Saini rushes to Delhi
Day after big win, Haryana CM Saini rushes to Delhi
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Navratri: Tamannah, Deepika Are Radiant In Red

Navratri: Tamannah, Deepika Are Radiant In Red

Navratri: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White

Navratri: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances