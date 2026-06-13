How Navi Mumbai Police Cracked Multiple Vehicle Theft Cases

Navi Mumbai Police have successfully apprehended a 21-year-old history-sheeter, Swapnil Khopde, cracking multiple vehicle theft cases and recovering five stolen two-wheelers, highlighting effective police work in combating local crime.

Key Points Navi Mumbai Police arrested 21-year-old history-sheeter Swapnil Khopde for vehicle theft.

The arrest led to the recovery of five stolen two-wheelers.

Police identified the suspect using CCTV footage from crime scenes and nearby areas.

Cases were registered at Koparkhairane and APMC police stations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The Navi Mumbai Police has arrested a 21-year-old history-sheeter and cracked multiple vehicle theft cases, leading to the recovery of five stolen two-wheelers, an official said on Saturday.

Senior Police Inspector (Crime Branch Unit-I) Vikas Ghodke said the suspect was identified after the police examined CCTV footage from the crime scenes and nearby areas.

During questioning, the accused, identified as Swapnil Khopde, confessed to stealing a motorcycle linked to a case registered at the Koparkhairane police station. Further investigation led to the detection of four more vehicle theft cases, Ghodke added.

The five cases were registered at the Koparkhairane and APMC police stations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Ghodke added.