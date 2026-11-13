Home  » News » Navi Mumbai Police Nab Habitual Offender Defaming Cops On Social Media

Navi Mumbai Police Nab Habitual Offender Defaming Cops On Social Media

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 16:18 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended a habitual offender involved in a Rs 19 lakh cheating case, who was also actively defaming law enforcement on social media, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in tracking down such individuals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai Police arrested Shailendra Devprabhakar Dwivedi in an alleged Rs 19 lakh cheating case on Friday.
  • Dwivedi was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday from a hotel in Lonavala after evading arrest.
  • The accused allegedly cheated Vijay Jha and others by promising residential rooms at low prices in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.
  • Dwivedi posted false content aimed at defaming Navi Mumbai police officers on X and other social media platforms while absconding.
  • Multiple cases, including extortion, illegal possession of arms, and obstructing public servants, are registered against Dwivedi across Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a habitual offender in an alleged Rs 19 lakh cheating case after he had been evading arrest and posting defamatory content against police on social media, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shailendra Devprabhakar Dwivedi, a resident of Khanda Colony in New Panvel.

 

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from a hotel in Lonavala, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale.

Details Of The Cheating Allegation

Vijay Jha (42), a Thane-based incense stick businessman, had lodged a complaint against him, the official said.

Dwivedi, through his firm Shree Guru Builders and Developers, was accused of cheating Jha and others of Rs 19 lakh with a promise of providing residential rooms at low prices in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered at the Ulwe police station on October 7 under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Social Media Defamation And Prior Offences

"Ever since the offence was registered, the accused had been absconding and openly challenging the police on social media," DCP Kale said.

"He uploaded false posts aimed at defaming Navi Mumbai police officers on X and other platforms. Acting on technical intelligence, a team of Ulwe Police tracked him down to a hotel in Lonavala and arrested him," the official added.

Dwivedi has multiple cases registered against him across Navi Mumbai and Thane involving charges of extortion, illegal possession of arms, obstructing public servants, causing grievous hurt, and hurting religious sentiments, the DCP said.

The local police are conducting further probe, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

navi mumbai policecheating caseshailendra dwivedisocial media defamationhabitual offender

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested in Fake Land Document Scam

Navi Mumbai Man Arrested in Fake Land Document Scam

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali