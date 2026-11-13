Navi Mumbai Police Nab Habitual Offender Defaming Cops On Social Media

Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended a habitual offender involved in a Rs 19 lakh cheating case, who was also actively defaming law enforcement on social media, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in tracking down such individuals.

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Key Points Navi Mumbai Police arrested Shailendra Devprabhakar Dwivedi in an alleged Rs 19 lakh cheating case on Friday.

Dwivedi was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday from a hotel in Lonavala after evading arrest.

The accused allegedly cheated Vijay Jha and others by promising residential rooms at low prices in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Dwivedi posted false content aimed at defaming Navi Mumbai police officers on X and other social media platforms while absconding.

Multiple cases, including extortion, illegal possession of arms, and obstructing public servants, are registered against Dwivedi across Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a habitual offender in an alleged Rs 19 lakh cheating case after he had been evading arrest and posting defamatory content against police on social media, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shailendra Devprabhakar Dwivedi, a resident of Khanda Colony in New Panvel.

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from a hotel in Lonavala, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale.

Details Of The Cheating Allegation

Vijay Jha (42), a Thane-based incense stick businessman, had lodged a complaint against him, the official said.

Dwivedi, through his firm Shree Guru Builders and Developers, was accused of cheating Jha and others of Rs 19 lakh with a promise of providing residential rooms at low prices in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered at the Ulwe police station on October 7 under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Social Media Defamation And Prior Offences

"Ever since the offence was registered, the accused had been absconding and openly challenging the police on social media," DCP Kale said.

"He uploaded false posts aimed at defaming Navi Mumbai police officers on X and other platforms. Acting on technical intelligence, a team of Ulwe Police tracked him down to a hotel in Lonavala and arrested him," the official added.

Dwivedi has multiple cases registered against him across Navi Mumbai and Thane involving charges of extortion, illegal possession of arms, obstructing public servants, causing grievous hurt, and hurting religious sentiments, the DCP said.

The local police are conducting further probe, he said.