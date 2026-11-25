A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation junior medical officer faces suspension following an inquiry that revealed sexual harassment of a woman employee and alleged molestation of a patient across two hospitals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation junior medical officer has been suspended.

The suspension follows an inquiry into sexual harassment of a woman employee.

The officer also allegedly molested a patient during his postings at two hospitals.

A case was registered against him at APMC police station for molestation.

The Vishakha Committee found merit in a complaint against him during his earlier tenure at Nerul hospital.

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation junior medical officer has been suspended after an inquiry found that he had sexually harassed a woman employee and also allegedly molested a patient during his postings at two hospitals, according to an official order.

Inquiry Reveals Officer's Misconduct

The junior medical officer was posted at Mata Bal Hospital in Turbhe. A case was registered against him at APMC police station on a complaint of molestation while he served at the hospital.

Additionally, during his earlier tenure at the public hospital in Nerul, the Vishakha Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, found merit in a complaint against him.

The order noted that such repeated conduct violated Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, tarnished the civic body's image, eroded public trust in municipal staff, and fuelled public resentment.