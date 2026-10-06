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ACB Nabs Inspector, Guard For Taking Bribe In Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 10:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau has successfully apprehended an inspector and a security guard from the Grocery Markets and Shops Board for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 43,000 bribe for a Mathadi worker registration, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai ACB arrested an inspector and a security guard from the Grocery Markets and Shops Board.
  • The officials were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 43,000 for a Mathadi worker registration receipt.
  • An autorickshaw driver, seeking a worker appointment, lodged the complaint with the anti-graft agency.
  • The ACB laid a trap at the APMC office in Turbhe, catching the accused red-handed.
  • Both individuals have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an inspector and a security guard posted at the Grocery Markets and Shops Board in Navi Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 43,000 for issuing a worker registration receipt, officials said on Tuesday.

ACB's Successful Bribery Trap

The 35-year-old complainant, an autorickshaw driver by profession, applied on August 29 to be appointed as a Mathadi worker in place of an acquaintance who had resigned from the board.

 

To facilitate the issuance of an official Mathadi worker registration receipt under the secretary's name, a private security guard demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for himself and Rs 50,000 for an inspector at the board and later negotiated for a reduced amount of Rs 43,000, the ACB said.

The autorickshaw driver lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai ACB unit on Monday.

The ACB laid a trap at the board's office at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Turbhe on Monday evening and caught both accused red-handed while accepting the bribe, the anti-graft agency said.

The two accused were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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