ACB Nabs Inspector, Guard For Taking Bribe In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau has successfully apprehended an inspector and a security guard from the Grocery Markets and Shops Board for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 43,000 bribe for a Mathadi worker registration, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points Navi Mumbai ACB arrested an inspector and a security guard from the Grocery Markets and Shops Board.

The officials were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 43,000 for a Mathadi worker registration receipt.

An autorickshaw driver, seeking a worker appointment, lodged the complaint with the anti-graft agency.

The ACB laid a trap at the APMC office in Turbhe, catching the accused red-handed.

Both individuals have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an inspector and a security guard posted at the Grocery Markets and Shops Board in Navi Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 43,000 for issuing a worker registration receipt, officials said on Tuesday.

ACB's Successful Bribery Trap

The 35-year-old complainant, an autorickshaw driver by profession, applied on August 29 to be appointed as a Mathadi worker in place of an acquaintance who had resigned from the board.

To facilitate the issuance of an official Mathadi worker registration receipt under the secretary's name, a private security guard demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for himself and Rs 50,000 for an inspector at the board and later negotiated for a reduced amount of Rs 43,000, the ACB said.

The autorickshaw driver lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai ACB unit on Monday.

The ACB laid a trap at the board's office at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Turbhe on Monday evening and caught both accused red-handed while accepting the bribe, the anti-graft agency said.

The two accused were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption, it added.