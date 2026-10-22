How Navi Mumbai Gym Owner Blackmailed Partner For Rs 38 Lakh

A Navi Mumbai gym owner faces arrest for allegedly blackmailing his woman business partner and extorting Rs 38 lakh by threatening to release objectionable videos, highlighting the severe consequences of digital exploitation.

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Key Points A gym owner in Navi Mumbai was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly blackmailing his woman business partner.

The accused extorted Rs 38 lakh from the victim by threatening to circulate her secretly recorded intimate videos.

The victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday with Rabale police, leading to the accused's apprehension.

The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody for two days.

Police are currently investigating the case.

Police have arrested a gym owner in Navi Mumbai for allegedly blackmailing his woman business partner and extorting Rs 38 lakh by threatening to circulate her objectionable videos on social media, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Blackmail Scheme

The accused and the victim knew each other since 2021 and worked together as business partners in Ghansoli.

Taking advantage of their professional and personal acquaintance, the accused allegedly established physical relations with the woman and secretly recorded intimate videos of her. The accused subsequently used those clips to blackmail the woman and extorted Rs 38 lakh from her over a period of time, an official said.

Distressed by the financial demands and emotional harassment, the victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday with the Rabale police, who apprehended the accused on Wednesday.

The accused was subsequently produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

An investigation was underway into the case, the police added.