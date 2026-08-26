Maharashtra govt contractor dies by suicide over unpaid dues

The tragic suicide of a Navi Mumbai government contractor over unpaid bills has ignited a fierce political debate in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and justice for Marathi contractors facing financial distress.

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Key Points Gajanan Devkate, a 37-year-old government contractor, died by suicide in Navi Mumbai due to non-payment of outstanding bills.

Preliminary investigations reveal Devkate faced severe financial strain and had repeatedly sought payment from the executive engineer's office.

Opposition parties, led by NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar, accused the Maharashtra government of driving Marathi contractors to suicide.

Pawar demanded a culpable homicide case against the government, citing six similar contractor suicides and alleging preferential treatment for non-Marathi contractors.

Pawar urged Marathi contractors to unite and struggle for their rights instead of resorting to suicide, while paying tribute to Devkate.

A 37-year-old government contractor allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai over non-payment of his outstanding bills, a police official said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Gajanan Devkate, hanged himself at his flat in Shagun Paradise building in Ulwe on Tuesday evening, he said.

Political Outcry Over Contractor's Death

Following the incident, Opposition parties in Maharashtra accused the state government of driving Marathi contractors to the brink of suicide, and demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation.

As per the preliminary investigation, Devkate was facing severe financial strain as his bills were not paid even after the completion of the work. He had repeatedly visited the executive engineer's office in Mumbai to get his payments cleared, but to no avail, the official of Ulwe police station said.

Police sources said he took contracts for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and various government departments.

Long-Standing Payment Issues

It also emerged during the probe that Devkate had written a letter to the executive engineer a year ago, expressing his frustration over the delayed payments. In the letter, he had mentioned that he had to visit the office at least 10 times to secure his dues.

Following the incident, the Ulwe police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Calls For Accountability And Unity

Raising the issue on social media, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar demanded accountability from the authorities.

"Year after year, fatigued by not receiving bills worth crores of rupees, the Marathi contractors in the state have been driven to the brink of suicide by this government. So far, 6 contractors have taken their own lives, and today, contractor Gajanan Devkate from Navi Mumbai has also ended his life," Pawar said on X.

If bills worth crores of rupees for contractors from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are paid promptly, then what wrong the Marathi contractors have committed, he asked.

"No matter how many protests they stage or demands they make through constitutional means, the government does not pay the contractors' bills. Therefore, why not file a culpable homicide charge against this government for forcing them into suicide?" Pawar alleged.

"I earnestly request all Marathi contractors: suicide is not the way. We must unite and wage a massive struggle for our rights, our families, and our very existence. Through the path of struggle, we will bring this government back on track -- but please, no one should resort to suicide. Heartfelt tribute to Gajanan Devkate! We all share in the grief of his family," the legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar added.