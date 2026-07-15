Navi Mumbai Airport to start international flights

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has officially commenced its international flight operations with an Air India Express service to Abu Dhabi, significantly boosting connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and establishing a new global gateway.

IMAGE: Passengers arrive at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photograph: Courtesy @RamMNK/X

Key Points Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has launched its first international flight, an Air India Express service to Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

The new Abu Dhabi route will operate thrice-weekly, establishing a direct link between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the UAE.

This launch comes over six months after NMIA began its commercial domestic operations in December, reflecting rapid scaling of the greenfield airport.

The inaugural international flight also carried NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, enhancing the airport's cargo capabilities.

NMIA, a joint venture between Adani Group and the Maharashtra government's CIDCO, now connects 46 domestic destinations and plans further international expansion.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to begin international services with Air India Group's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express' flight to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the airport operator Adani Airports Holding Ltd said.

The AI Express flight to Abu Dhabi will depart at 2.55 am.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

The new route, to be operated thrice-weekly, offers travellers a convenient direct link to the United Arab Emirates in West Asia and reflects the coordinated efforts of government agencies, aviation regulators, airline partners and airport stakeholders in establishing NMIA as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second global gateway, Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL) said.

The international air services are being launched over six months after the beginning of the commercial domestic operations at the facility on December 25.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government's urban planning and infrastructure development agency, CIDCO.

Adani Group currently has eight airports -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru -- in its AAHL portfolio.

Adani's Expanding Airport Network

All eight airports now have international flight services along with domestic operations, 'reflecting the rapid scale-up of India's newest greenfield international airport and strengthening connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), home to one of India's largest concentrations of people, businesses and economic activities', it said.

"The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. We thank all the state and central government agencies and stakeholders for their invaluable support in helping us achieve this milestone. We also appreciate Air India Express for partnering with us on this important first international route," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAHL.

New Gateway for Exports and Travel

The inaugural international flight also carries NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo.

The milestone is expected to improve international market access for Indian exporters while strengthening NMIA's growing cargo capabilities, AAHL said.

NMIA currently handles around 150 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day, connecting 46 domestic destinations.

The addition of international services further strengthens its role in meeting the aviation needs of MMR and western India, AAHL said.

"As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel," Bansal added.

The Abu Dhabi service is the first of several international routes planned from NMIA, AAHL said, adding that as the airport expands its airline partnerships and destination network, it is poised to play an increasingly important role in strengthening Mumbai's aviation capacity while supporting India's growing international connectivity, trade and tourism.

"We are delighted to launch international operations from Navi Mumbai with direct flights to Abu Dhabi, creating a convenient new gateway to the UAE for travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. We value our partnership with Navi Mumbai International Airport and look forward to strengthening connectivity through this collaboration," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express.