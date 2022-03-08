News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: K'taka CM

Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: K'taka CM

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 08, 2022 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will be brought to India once shelling stops there, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A Youth Congress candle march in Naveen's memory in New Delhi on March 1, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Bommai also said that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

 

On Saturday, the Bommai handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
'Can they understand what they put students through?'
'Can they understand what they put students through?'
Sanctions on India for S-400 'foolhardy': US senator
Sanctions on India for S-400 'foolhardy': US senator
Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert
Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
This Pakistani evacuated 2,500 Indians
We have effected transformational changes, says NSE
We have effected transformational changes, says NSE
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

Difficult to bring back Naveen's body amid war: CM

Difficult to bring back Naveen's body amid war: CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances