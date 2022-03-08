Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: K'taka CM

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will be brought to India once shelling stops there, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A Youth Congress candle march in Naveen's memory in New Delhi on March 1, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Bommai also said that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

On Saturday, the Bommai handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.