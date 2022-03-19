News
Naveen's body to arrive from Ukraine on March 21

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 19, 2022 14:55 IST
The Karnataka government on Saturday said the mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, is expected to reach the airport in Bengaluru early on March 21, and all the documentations required for transportation have been completed.

IMAGE: Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen outside his residence at Chalageri village in Haveri, Karnataka, March 2, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student in Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

Noting that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had appointed a Funeral Agent to take possession of the mortal remains of Naveen, Manoj Rajan, State Nodal Officer (Ukraine Crisis) in a statement said, the agent has taken possession of the body and after completing necessary paper works has transported it to Warsaw (Poland).

 

Further, the Indian Embassy in Poland and Funeral Agent have completed all documentations required for transportation of the human remains to India, he said.

"The Joint Secretary, Eurasia, MEA has just reported the mortal remains of Shri. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar are expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on March 21, 2022 at 0300 hours through Emirates Flight Number EK0568," he added.

Naveen is from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

According to sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
