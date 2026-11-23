Navy trainee officers are gearing up for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the autumn term 2026, scheduled for November 28.

The trainees took part in rehearsals at the Pereira parade ground at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur, Kerala.

President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of India's armed forces, will be the chief guest and reviewing officer at the parade.

The occasion will mark the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

IMAGE: Officer trainees march in formation during rehearsals. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Officer trainees run with rifles in full battle gear during physical endurance training. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Officer trainees work on assembling and calibrating an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in a laboratory during technical training. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An officer trainee clears a hurdle on horseback during equestrian training. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Officer trainees navigate sailboats during maritime training. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff