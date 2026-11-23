Navy trainee officers are gearing up for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the autumn term 2026, scheduled for November 28.
The trainees took part in rehearsals at the Pereira parade ground at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur, Kerala.
President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of India's armed forces, will be the chief guest and reviewing officer at the parade.
The occasion will mark the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff