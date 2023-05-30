Naval investiture ceremony to be held in evening for 1st time

The naval investiture ceremony scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 31, will be the "first time" that it will be conducted in the evening, officials said on Tuesday.

The ceremony will felicitate naval personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of a high order.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will confer gallantry and distinguished service awards on behalf of President Draupadi Murmu, the Navy said.

"The Naval Investiture Ceremony 2023 will be held at Naval Base, Visakhapatnam on May 31

"Thirty-three awards will be presented during the ceremony, including two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal and two Jeevan Raksha Padak," the official added.

The Navy chief will also give away the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering, and the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting flight safety.

The unit citations to operational units and shore units will also be presented, he said.

The event would commence with a ceremonial parade in the presence of several senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy.

It will be streamed live over the YouTube channel of the Indian Navy.