News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Naval investiture ceremony to be held in evening for 1st time

Naval investiture ceremony to be held in evening for 1st time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 30, 2023 19:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The naval investiture ceremony scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 31, will be the "first time" that it will be conducted in the evening, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ceremony will felicitate naval personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of a high order.

 

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will confer gallantry and distinguished service awards on behalf of President Draupadi Murmu, the Navy said.

"The Naval Investiture Ceremony 2023 will be held at Naval Base, Visakhapatnam on May 31 to felicitate the naval personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of a high order," a senior official of the Navy said.

"Thirty-three awards will be presented during the ceremony, including two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal and two Jeevan Raksha Padak," the official added.

The Navy chief will also give away the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering, and the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting flight safety.

The unit citations to operational units and shore units will also be presented, he said.

The event would commence with a ceremonial parade in the presence of several senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy.

It will be streamed live over the YouTube channel of the Indian Navy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
Indian Navy And Chinese Threat
Top Navy commanders to meet aboard INS Vikrant
Top Navy commanders to meet aboard INS Vikrant
Large presence of Chinese vessels in IOR: Navy chief
Large presence of Chinese vessels in IOR: Navy chief
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
French Open PIX: Gauff survives scare; Rudd advances
French Open PIX: Gauff survives scare; Rudd advances
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Monitoring movements of Chinese ships: Navy chief

Monitoring movements of Chinese ships: Navy chief

Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

Indian Navy gets 5th Scorpene-class submarine Vagir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances