Mumbai Police have arrested a 21-year-old Naval dockyard apprentice for allegedly spying, recording sensitive facility videos, and communicating with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives, raising significant national security concerns.

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Key Points A 21-year-old Naval dockyard apprentice was arrested last week in Mumbai on charges of spying.

The accused, Bunty Ramprakash Meena, allegedly recorded about 90 videos of sensitive facilities and engaged in group calls with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Police suspect Meena contacted operatives via Instagram and WhatsApp, who may have posed as ship-maintenance company employees.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other participants, financial transactions, and the full extent of the alleged espionage network.

A 21-year-old Naval dockyard apprentice, arrested on charges of spying by Mumbai Police, had allegedly recorded around 90 videos of sensitive facilities inside the premier repair and shipbuilding facility and participated in group calls with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Apprentice's Alleged Espionage Activities

This was told by the police to a local court on Monday while seeking an extension of his custody.

The accused, identified as Bunty Ramprakash Meena, a resident of Badhwar Park in Mumbai's Colaba area, was arrested last week under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act.

Meena allegedly came in contact with users of an Instagram account, 'nattuu3', and a WhatsApp number suspected to be operated by Pakistani intelligence operatives, according to the remand application by the police.

He allegedly recorded around 90 videos of sensitive facilities inside the Naval Dockyard and participated in group calls with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said.

Police suspect some individuals might have posed as employees of ship-maintenance companies and sought information about naval vessels arriving at the Naval Dockyard here.

Police are now investigating Meena's contacts, communications, possible financial transactions and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged espionage network.

Investigators are continuing efforts to establish the identities of other participants in the alleged group calls and ascertain the extent of the suspected information-sharing network, a Mumbai Police official said.