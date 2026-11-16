Nature's fury: Andhra braces for 3rd cyclone in 3 weeks

As Cyclone Akvan intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert, preparing for a severe cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall expected to make landfall around November 19, prompting warnings for fishermen and disaster management preparations.

IMAGE: Cyclone Akvan is expected to become a very severe cyclonic storm near the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan by Monday evening.

Andhra Pradesh has been advised to prepare for squally winds and heavy rains on Monday, with fishermen warned not to venture into the sea.

Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, are likely to experience heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds from November 17.

The southern state of Andhra Pradesh has already been impacted by two cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, recently, incurring significant crop losses.

A deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, named Akvan by Monday evening and barrel towards Andhra Pradesh, putting the southern state in the line of a severe weather system for the third time in three weeks.

Officials warned fishermen in both states from venturing into the sea.

The system is likely to bring rains to Chennai and its nearby districts, the IMD said.

The deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Cyclone Akvan's Path And Intensity

The deep depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of eight km per hour in the past six hours and lay centered over the same region at 5:30 am today, an official release from the IMD said.

Following this, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that squally winds are expected to strike the coastal regions of the state, accompanied by heavy rains on Monday.

The APSDMA asked state fishermen not to venture into the sea. Jain also advised farmers and people to take precautions.

Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu Prepare

The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently -- Arnab and Murasu -- flattening lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The state has sought Central assistance.

Regarding Tamil Nadu, the IMD said heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts from November 17.

In addition, heavy rain is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts, and the neighbouring union territory Puducherry from November 18.

During the last 24 hours ending 5.30 am on Monday, Tuticorin received the maximum rainfall of 20 mm, followed by Nagercoil and Kanyakumari, which recorded 10 mm each.

Similarly, Chennai, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar districts and Puducherry also received moderate rain during the same period.

The Met department said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu coastal areas were advised not to venture into the sea from November 16 to 21.