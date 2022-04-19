National Security Act slapped on 5 accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Delhi police has slapped the stringent National Security Act on five accused persons arrested in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri, official sources said.

IMAGE: Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus being taken to the Rohini court, New Delhi, April 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Among those booked under the stringent law are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, they said.

So far, the Delhi police has arrested over 20 people in connection with the clashes that erupted during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The action was taken a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action over the Jahangirpuri violence.

Shah had given directions in a telephonic conversation with Asthana followed by a report presented before him by senior Delhi police officials on the incident.

On Saturday, the home minister also talked to Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak about the incident and asked them to maintain law and order.

The situation turned tense in the north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police officer at the Jahangirpuri police station, mentions that there was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and an argument ensued which led to stone-pelting.

Asthana on Monday informed in a press briefing that 14 teams of police were investigating the Jahangirpuri violence.

So far, 21 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian.

The Delhi police commissioner said a close watch was being maintained on social media platforms and assured legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

"Four teams of forensics examined the spot, 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles. The investigation is in the initial phase. A total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand," Asthana told ANI on Monday.

"We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," Asthana said when asked about reports that flags were installed at a mosque. Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the accused persons.

"As of now, three firearms were recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better," the Delhi CP said.