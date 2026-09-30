Hindustan Copper CMD Calls For Workplace Safety And Scientific Growth

Hindustan Copper Limited CMD Anupam Misra recently underscored the vital importance of workplace safety, employee welfare, and scientific excellence, advocating for robust collaboration between research and industry to propel India towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.

Key Points HCL CMD Anupam Misra stressed workplace safety, employee welfare, and scientific excellence at the 85th CSIR Foundation Day.

Misra advocated for continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and innovation to support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

He highlighted the critical need to bridge scientific research with practical industrial applications through collaboration.

CSIR-NML Director Dr. Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury underscored CSIR's 85-year legacy in fostering technological self-reliance and national transformation.

The vision of CSIR's founder, Dr. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, emphasized science's role in touching people's lives and strengthening the nation.

Hindustan Copper Limited Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anupam Misra on Wednesday emphasised the need for workplace safety, employee welfare, accountability, and a culture of scientific excellence.

Delivering the 85th CSIR Foundation Day lecture in National Metallurgical Laboratory-CSIR premises here, Misra also focused on continuous learning, knowledge sharing, long-term planning, strong leadership, innovation and practical implementation for institutional growth and to support Viksit Bharat 2047.

He also highlighted the importance of bridging research with industrial applications through collaboration, according to a release issued by NML-CSIR.

Fostering Employee Welfare And Innovation

Misra said leaders working in comfortable office environments must understand the challenges faced by employees working in difficult field conditions, and the leaders serving for a few years should frame policies considering employees who may be working for another 20-25 years.

The Director of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Dr Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, said, "We gather to celebrate a national institution, a scientific legacy, and an idea that has shaped India's journey towards technological self-reliance. Today, we celebrate 85 years of CSIR."

CSIR's Legacy In Scientific Development

Eighty-five years ago, when the foundations of modern scientific India were being laid, the vision was clear: India must build the capacity to create knowledge, develop technology, and use science as an instrument of national transformation, he said.

At the heart of that vision stood a remarkable scientist and institution builder, Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the founding Director of CSIR, Chowdhury said.

"Dr Bhatnagar understood something that remains profoundly relevant today: science cannot remain confined to laboratories; it must ultimately touch the lives of people and strengthen the nation," he said.

Chowdhury added that NML was created with a national purpose: to build India's capabilities in metals, minerals, and materials, sectors fundamental to industrial and economic development.

Over the decades, generations of NML scientists and engineers have worked at the intersection of science and application, laboratory and industry, knowledge and technology, he said.