Home  » News » Hindustan Copper CMD Calls For Workplace Safety And Scientific Growth

Hindustan Copper CMD Calls For Workplace Safety And Scientific Growth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 30, 2026 21:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Hindustan Copper Limited CMD Anupam Misra recently underscored the vital importance of workplace safety, employee welfare, and scientific excellence, advocating for robust collaboration between research and industry to propel India towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.

Key Points

  • HCL CMD Anupam Misra stressed workplace safety, employee welfare, and scientific excellence at the 85th CSIR Foundation Day.
  • Misra advocated for continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and innovation to support India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
  • He highlighted the critical need to bridge scientific research with practical industrial applications through collaboration.
  • CSIR-NML Director Dr. Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury underscored CSIR's 85-year legacy in fostering technological self-reliance and national transformation.
  • The vision of CSIR's founder, Dr. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, emphasized science's role in touching people's lives and strengthening the nation.

Hindustan Copper Limited Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anupam Misra on Wednesday emphasised the need for workplace safety, employee welfare, accountability, and a culture of scientific excellence.

Delivering the 85th CSIR Foundation Day lecture in National Metallurgical Laboratory-CSIR premises here, Misra also focused on continuous learning, knowledge sharing, long-term planning, strong leadership, innovation and practical implementation for institutional growth and to support Viksit Bharat 2047.

 

He also highlighted the importance of bridging research with industrial applications through collaboration, according to a release issued by NML-CSIR.

Fostering Employee Welfare And Innovation

Misra said leaders working in comfortable office environments must understand the challenges faced by employees working in difficult field conditions, and the leaders serving for a few years should frame policies considering employees who may be working for another 20-25 years.

The Director of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Dr Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, said, "We gather to celebrate a national institution, a scientific legacy, and an idea that has shaped India's journey towards technological self-reliance. Today, we celebrate 85 years of CSIR."

CSIR's Legacy In Scientific Development

Eighty-five years ago, when the foundations of modern scientific India were being laid, the vision was clear: India must build the capacity to create knowledge, develop technology, and use science as an instrument of national transformation, he said.

At the heart of that vision stood a remarkable scientist and institution builder, Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, the founding Director of CSIR, Chowdhury said.

"Dr Bhatnagar understood something that remains profoundly relevant today: science cannot remain confined to laboratories; it must ultimately touch the lives of people and strengthen the nation," he said.

Chowdhury added that NML was created with a national purpose: to build India's capabilities in metals, minerals, and materials, sectors fundamental to industrial and economic development.

Over the decades, generations of NML scientists and engineers have worked at the intersection of science and application, laboratory and industry, knowledge and technology, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hindustan copper limitedcsir foundation dayworkplace safetyscientific excellenceviksit bharat 2047

More From Rediff

'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'

'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'
'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'

'When You Say AI Is Going To End Humanity...'
AI Can Disrupt Jobs, Not Doom Humanity

AI Can Disrupt Jobs, Not Doom Humanity

Related Stories

How Research and Applied Sciences Can Drive India's Sustainability Goals

How Research and Applied Sciences Can Drive India's Sustainability Goals

Web Stories

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List
Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro

Check Out Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!