National Herald case: Delhi HC upholds eviction order

National Herald case: Delhi HC upholds eviction order

February 28, 2019 11:33 IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed National Herald publisher Associated Journals Limited's plea challenging a single judge order to vacate its premises at ITO in New Delhi.

 

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of AJL in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises.

The AJL had appealed against the single judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.

 

Tags: ITO, Associated Journals Limited, National Herald, New Delhi, Rajendra Menon
 

