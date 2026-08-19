Nathuram, Gopal Godse were 'active RSS workers': Savarkar's grandnephew

The Congress party has intensified its demand for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to clarify its historical stance on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, following a court statement by V D Savarkar's grandnephew confirming Godse's 'active worker' status within the Sangh.

IMAGE: The Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial at the special court at the Red Fort on May 27, 1948. Front row, left to right: Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte and Vishnu Ramkrishna Karkare. Seated behind, left to right: Digambar Badge, Shankar Kistaiya, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (wearing a black cap), Gopal Godse and Dattatraya Sadashiv Parachure. Photograph: Photodivision/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Congress demands RSS clarification on Nathuram Godse's alleged membership.

Satyaki Savarkar, V D Savarkar's grandnephew, stated in court that Nathuram and Gopal Godse were 'active workers' of the RSS.

This statement was made during a defamation hearing filed by Satyaki Savarkar against Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant highlighted the RSS's historical denial of Godse's links and Sardar Patel's 1948 letter.

The court testimony challenges the long-held RSS position regarding its connection to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) issue a clarification on a statement made in court by Satyaki Savarkar, V D Savarkar's grandnephew, that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a member of the Sangh.

During the hearing of his defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, Satyaki Savarkar stated, in reply to a question by the defence, that his maternal grandfather Nathuram Godse and his brother Gopal Godse were 'active workers' of the RSS.

Congress Challenges RSS Stance

In post on X, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that since Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in January 1948, the RSS has maintained that the Godse brothers had no connection with the organisation.

'Now, after this revelation, the RSS must answer. Did the RSS lie to the people? It must provide an answer,' Sawant said.

He also referred to a September 11, 1948 letter by then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to RSS chief M S Golwalkar.

In the letter, Patel had said that opposition to the RSS had intensified after its members 'expressed joy and distributed sweets' following Gandhi's death, noted Sawant.

Court Testimony Details

Satyaki Savarkar has dragged Rahul Gandhi to court for allegedly defaming Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, freedom-fighter and Hindutva ideologue, in a speech.

During the cross-examination on Monday, Gandhi's lawyer advocate Milind Pawar asked whether the Godse brothers were active workers of the RSS.

Satyaki replied, "It is true that my grandfather Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were active workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."

Nathuram Godse was also a worker of the Hindu Mahasabha, he further said.

But he did not know whether Gopal Godse had given an interview to Frontline magazine on January 28, 1994, or whether Nathuram Godse was working as a 'bauddhik karyavah' of the RSS in 1944, he stated.

Satyaki also told the court that Gopal Godse was his maternal grandfather.

Satyaki's counsel advocate Sangram Kolhatkar objected to the questions relating to the RSS and Gandhi's assassination, arguing that they were not connected to the case.

Satyaki Savarkar filed a complaint in 2023 before the magistrate alleging that Rahul Gandhi claimed in a speech in London that V D Savarkar had written in a book that he and his friends once beat up a Muslim man, and he (Savarkar) felt happy.

V D Savarkar never wrote any such thing, the complaint said.