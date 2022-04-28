News
Rediff.com  » News » Nashik top cop junks order banning bhajans on loudspeaker before azaan

Nashik top cop junks order banning bhajans on loudspeaker before azaan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 28, 2022 16:21 IST
The new police commissioner of Nashik in Maharashtra has cancelled his predecessor's order banning bhajans or songs on loudspeakers 15 minutes before and after 'azaan' prayer within a 100-metre radius of mosques in the city, an official said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jayant Naiknavare, who took over as the Nashik commissioner of police last week, has cancelled the order given by his predecessor Deepak Pandey over loudspeakers.

Last week, the state government had promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Pandey, who was appointed special inspector general (prevention of atrocities on women department).

 

Against the backdrop of a row over loudspeakers, Pandey had issued directive on April 17 stating that no one will be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeakers within 15-minute period before and after the call of 'azaan' in the radius of 100 metres of any mosque in Nashik city.

The order was issued in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 3 or else Hanuman Chalisa will be played on loudspeakers in front of them at a higher volume.

However, new police commissioner Naiknavare took stock of the situation about loudspeakers in the city and cancelled the order issued by former C P Pandey, a police official said.

A circular to this effect was issued, in which Naiknavare said the order issued earlier by the state home department on the use of loudspeakers was appropriate and added that the Supreme Court order on the issue will be implemented, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
