Naseeruddin Shah calls himself 'proud Dimagi Naxal', Rijiju reacts

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has vocally criticised the central government, expressing solidarity with protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

IMAGE: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah posts a video message on Facebook. Photograph: Naseeruddin Shah on Facebook

Key Points Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah proudly declared himself a "dimagi naxal" in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Shah accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to destroy the education system and break the courage of the nation's youth.

He expressed strong support for Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting for the restoration of their union, which has not held elections since 2006.

Shah has previously supported students at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

The actor questioned the government's actions, asking how far they would go to put democracy at risk.

Calling himself a proud "dimagi naxal", veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has slammed the government while coming out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their union.

Naseeruddin Shah Declares Himself 'Dimagi Naxal'

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a visibly angry Shah accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth".

Shah was also wearing the 'Dimagi Naxal' pin that he showed to the camera.

"I proudly declare that I am 'Dimagi Naxal'. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, 'tukde tukde' gang, and I don't know what else," Shah said in Hindi.

"... I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How much will you do? How far will you go?" he said in the video.

Rijiju Slams Naseeruddin Shah

Reacting strongly to Naseer's video message, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the actor, calling him a "dangerous urban Naxal" and a "subversive intellectual".

Rijiju said he had misjudged the actor's leanings for years and called his conduct a threat to the nation's democratic fabric.

"I used to respect and like Naseeruddin Shah, thinking he was just an ordinary actor. I had no idea that he was a dangerous urban Naxal, a subversive intellectual. I discovered his true character far too late. He is extremely detrimental to India's democracy," the Union minister said in a post on X.

Actor's Consistent Support For Student Causes

The 76-year-old Hindi cinema star, who has been posting frequent videos, has been vocal in his support for students-related issues and has criticised the government for its handling of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over NEET exam irregularities in July.

Last week, Shah had also come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students who have staged an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus.

"First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered," he said, quoting Aamir Aziz's popular poem.

He also recited the line Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai from Bismil Azimabadi's famous poem Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai.

The protesting students have demanded a definite date for the polls, which have not been held since 2006, and a clear timeline for approving the student union's constitution.